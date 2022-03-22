WATCH | Ramaphosa explains changes on mask wearing as restrictions are eased

A change in regulations governing the wearing of masks will take effect from Wednesday, meaning that a mask is not required when one is outdoors.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa made this announcement as one of several measures to ease restrictions as part of Adjusted Alert Level 1.

“As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors,” Ramaphosa said.