Mbeki urges ANC members to improve 'thinking capacity' to address SA's problems

Former president Thabo Mbeki has challenged ANC members to improve their "capacity to think" and visualise concepts to deal with SA’s problems.

ANC members had to think practically about the future and how to achieve the party’s objectives meant to address the legacy of the past.

“Shouting slogans” was not enough, he said.

He was speaking at the end of the Western Cape ANC’s two day extended interim provincial committee meeting in Cape Town.

Mbeki said it was the ANC’s mission to eradicate colonial and apartheid legacies and it was important for party members to understand these challenges.

ANC member everywhere should ask themselves “are we fit for the job?”.

“Do we have the strength, the capacity and everything else to discharge that responsibility, the eradication of that legacy?

“The thinking comrades; the visualisation and the conceptualisation of the actions that need to be taken. If you say we must eradicate the legacy of colonialism and apartheid with regards to education; what does that mean?”