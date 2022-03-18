Zim court dismisses bid to acquit New York Times freelancer Jeffrey Moyo

A court in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, this week dismissed an application by New York Times freelance journalist Jeffrey Moyo to be acquitted of charges of violating immigration laws.

Moyo, 37, was arrested in May 2021 and charged with violating section 36 of the country’s immigration laws by providing fake media accreditation to his visiting colleagues Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva from the same paper.

Silva and Goldbaum were deported for not having proper accreditation from the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) — the state media regulator.

Moyo was jointly charged with ZMC official Thabang Manhika, but Manhika was acquitted in a separate trial last week.