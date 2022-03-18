No more 'deadly air' as environmental activists win pollution court case

A legal battle, referred to as the “deadly air” case, in which environmental justice organisations took the government to court for violating their constitutional right to clean air, has finally been decided in the community's favour.

The ruling will compel the government and coal industry to deal with the devastating health effects of air pollution and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In a judgment filed on Friday in the high court in Pretoria, judge Colleen Collis found that the “high priority area” — the region worst affected by air pollution — was in breach of residents’ constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health and wellbeing.

She ordered that environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy had a legal duty to implement and enforce the Highveld Priority Area (HPA) Air Quality Management Plan. She said there had been many “unreasonable” delays in enforcing the plan and directed the minister to prepare, initiate, and prescribe regulations laid out and then implement and enforce the plan within 12 months of this order.

She also found there was a need for enhanced monitoring of atmospheric emissions in the HPA to ensure the collection of verified, reliable data and that real-time emissions data be made publicly available online and on request.