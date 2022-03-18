KZN teenager charged with murder of three-year-old

A 19-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been charged with the murder of his three-year-old relative who died from severe internal injuries last week.

Asemahle Ntshalintshali died last Friday after she allegedly ate snacks and then went to sleep before waking up and vomiting at a homestead in the Matiwaneskop area, near Ladysmith.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala said no foul play was initially suspected but a postmortem suggested otherwise.

“An inquest docket was opened at Elandslaagte police station. At that stage no foul play was suspected and there were no visible injuries on the deceased’s body.

“An intensive investigation and the medical examination revealed the child had blood clots in her head and kidneys. It was established that the child was severely assaulted and sustained internal injuries.”

Gwala said the toddler’s relative was arrested after the inquest docket was changed to murder.

The suspect was placed under arrest on a charge of murder. He will appear before the Ladysmith magistrates court on March 22.

