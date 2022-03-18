News

KZN teenager charged with murder of three-year-old

18 March 2022 - 12:27
Orrin Singh Reporter
Police have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the death of a three-year-old relative. Stock photo.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old male in connection with the death of a three-year-old relative. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A 19-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teenager has been charged with the murder of his three-year-old relative who died from severe internal injuries last week. 

Asemahle Ntshalintshali died last Friday after she allegedly ate snacks and then went to sleep before waking up and vomiting at a homestead in the Matiwaneskop area, near Ladysmith.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Nqobile Gwala said no foul play was initially suspected but a postmortem suggested otherwise. 

“An inquest docket was opened at Elandslaagte police station. At that stage no foul play was suspected and there were no visible injuries on the deceased’s body.

“An intensive investigation and the medical examination revealed the child had blood clots in her head and kidneys. It was established that the child was severely assaulted and sustained internal injuries.”

Gwala said the toddler’s relative was arrested after the inquest docket was changed to murder.

The suspect was placed under arrest on a charge of murder. He will appear before the Ladysmith magistrates court on March 22. 

TimesLIVE

North West pensioner and five-year-old child found brutally murdered

A woman and her five-year-old granddaughter were found savagely murdered in Ganalaagte near Delareyville at the weekend, North West police said on ...
News
1 month ago

‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old admits ordering 2016 ‘hit’

20-year-old Onthatile Sebati recently confessed to police that she was behind the brutal murder of her family that shocked the community of Mmakau, ...
News
2 months ago

KZN man to appear in court on Monday for allegedly killing an eight-month-old baby

The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development has sent social workers to the family of an eight-month-old baby girl who was murdered and buried ...
News
2 months ago

Limpopo man arrested for allegedly raping six-year-old girl, dumping body

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped and killed a six-year-old girl and dumped her body in a yard outside Burgersfort in ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested