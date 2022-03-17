News

WATCH | ‘I fear f*k*l’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia

17 March 2022 - 17:39
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

“Honourable Malema, I hear what you have said, but I fear f*k*l.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa surprised MPs during a question-and-answer session on Thursday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was addressing EFF leader Julius Malema’s question about policing in SA and whether he was afraid of removing police minister Bheki Cele.

Ramaphosa later apologised for the statement and said he meant to say “niks” instead of “f*k*l”.

Questions related to rising food and fuel prices, the Ukraine-Russia war and the inclusion of African countries in the UNSC were among other matters that arose.

Ramaphosa to engage world leaders on SA's stance on Russia/Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa may not have plans to travel to Russia yet, but he will be engaging world leaders to explain why SA decided to abstain ...
News
4 days ago

Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly

Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril ...
News
5 days ago

