Two life terms for man who set house on fire, killing woman and her nephew

After sentencing, Moeng applied for leave to appeal but the court dismissed the application.

On March 30 2019, Moeng had gone to his former girlfriend’s home in Kanana near Orkney and broke into the house, asking about her whereabouts. The house was occupied by Moeng’s former girlfriend’s mother Beatrice Nkonza, 62, and her 10-year-old nephew Angelo Nkonza.

When Moeng realised his former girlfriend was not home and her whereabouts unknown, he poured petrol into the house, locked the two inside and set the house on fire.

Beatrice was certified dead on the scene while the boy died three weeks later in hospital from the severe burns he suffered.

Police had obtained a statement from the nephew before his death. Moeng was tracked by police and arrested in April 2019.