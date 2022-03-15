Families of Umlazi six killed in shooting describe grisly scenes

Families of the victims killed in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Monday are shocked about the shooting incident which has left them traumatised.

About seven armed men attacked eight men in a house at Sithabathaba informal settlement in Umlazi N section, killing six and injuring two people who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Thoko Zikhali, grandmother of Andile Zikhali, whose body was found a few blocks from the house where the rest were killed, said she thinks her grandson succumbed to bullet wounds while seeking help.

“It looks like he was trying to run because his body was the first one we bumped into. We didn’t have the strength to go to the house,” she said.

“We had heard gunshots coming from that direction and went to check with neighbours.”

Originally from Umhlabuyalungana, Zikhali, 31, also known as Flo, had been living with his grandmother from childhood and made a living doing odd jobs as he was unemployed. Although she has other grandchildren, she said Zikhali looked after her.

She said she knew her grandson left their home at about 10am and went to a house in Sithabathaba, where he usually met friends.

The grandmother said she knew he “smoked with his friends in that house” but wasn't sure what they were consuming.

Another grieving relative, Zamokuhle Hadebe, whose son Sanele Shabalala was killed, said: “We heard gunshots for about 20 minutes from around 1pm coming from the informal settlement on the other side of the railway and everyone was panicking and scared. A few moments later someone told us our son was there so I rushed there.”