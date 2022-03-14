News

Six killed, two hurt as seven gunmen attack group of men in Umlazi

14 March 2022 - 18:35
Police have launched a manhunt for seven gunmen who shot eight people, killing six, in Umlazi on Monday.
Police have launched a manhunt for seven gunmen who shot eight people, killing six, in Umlazi on Monday.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Six people are dead after a brazen shooting in Umlazi, Durban, on Monday, said police. Two others were injured in the attack.

Brig Jay Naicker said the incident happened about 1pm.

“The group of men aged between 22 and 25 were seated in a house at an informal settlement in N-Section, Umlazi, when they were attacked by about seven men who were armed with pistols.

“Six of the occupants were killed in the attack and two men who were found injured near the scene of the attack were taken to hospital. Detectives from the provincial task team are investigating six counts of murder and two of attempted murder,” Naicker added.

Police have launched a manhunt for the seven gunmen and have called on the public to assist. Tip -offs can be sent to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or through the MYSAPS app.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the incident and pledged that police will leave no stone unturned to ensure the killers are brought to book.

TimesLIVE

State to fight Ntumba shooting lawsuit, says family lawyer

On the day on which Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed during a student protest, the state is expected to reply to his family’s court action in which they ...
News
4 days ago

Suspected robber killed after allegedly pointing firearm at police officer

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...