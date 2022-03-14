News

No Covid-19 deaths in SA in past two days, only 671 cases in 24 hours: NICD

By Staff Reporter - 14 March 2022 - 21:14
There were no known Covid-19 related deaths in the past two days, and just 671 new cases recorded in the past day. File image.
Image: 123RF/PHONLAMAIPHOTO

There were no known Covid-19 related deaths in the past two days and just 671 new cases recorded in the past day, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

This means that there have been 3,695,175 confirmed cases and 99,725 fatalities recorded across SA to date.

Of the new cases, 299 were in Gauteng, 133 in the Western Cape and 119 in KwaZulu-Natal. The Northern Cape recorded the fewest cases, with just eight.

The NICD said there were 24 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 2,234 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

