Independent law firm to probe death of Tsakane pupil involved in 'scuffle'

An independent law firm has been appointed to probe whether a schoolteacher and groundsman played any part in the death of a grade 10 pupil in Tsakane, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Nhlanhla Tshabalala, who was a pupil at Reshofaditshwe Secondary School, died shortly after he was allegedly assaulted and tackled by the two who saw him wielding a gun while he was at the Tsakane Secondary School. The firearm turned out to be a toy.

“It is alleged that Tshabalala came to Tsakane Secondary School during school hours armed with a toy gun to fetch his phone,” said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“He was removed from the school premises by police and taken home after being involved in a scuffle with an educator and a general assistant at the school. His family later drove him to Pholosong Hospital where he was certified dead,” Mabona added.

Cellphone footage of the scuffle was circulating on social media last week.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday visited Reshogofaditswe Secondary School and Tshabalala’s family.