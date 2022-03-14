News

Assault charges against Bucs player Zungu withdrawn

By Patience Bambalele - 14 March 2022 - 19:19
Charges against Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu who was arrested on Sunday for assault.
Charges against Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu who was arrested on Sunday for assault.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu, who was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his partner, is a free man.

Zungu appeared in the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon on a common assault charge but the matter was withdrawn.  

When the footie appeared, the magistrate announced that his “common assault charge had been withdrawn and he was free to go".

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter was ready to be enrolled when the complainant indicated that she would like to withdraw the case. She was advised to apply for a protection order, she successfully did and the matter was finalised through mediation.”

The 26-year-old was arrested on Sunday by the Moffatview police. 

Orlando Pirates have meanwhile announced that they have suspended Zungu pending an investigation. “As this matter is currently in the hands of authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete,” the club said in a statement.

Bucs player Nkanyiso Zungu to appear in court on domestic violence charge

Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu, who was arrested on Sunday night, is expected to appear in the Booysens magistrate's court on Monday.
News
10 hours ago

Orlando Pirates suspend player who was ‘charged at police station’

Orlando Pirates said they have suspended midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu after he was charged at a police station in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Sport
9 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...