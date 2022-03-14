Assault charges against Bucs player Zungu withdrawn

Orlando Pirates player Nkanyiso Zungu, who was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his partner, is a free man.

Zungu appeared in the Booysens magistrate's court in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon on a common assault charge but the matter was withdrawn.

When the footie appeared, the magistrate announced that his “common assault charge had been withdrawn and he was free to go".

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter was ready to be enrolled when the complainant indicated that she would like to withdraw the case. She was advised to apply for a protection order, she successfully did and the matter was finalised through mediation.”

The 26-year-old was arrested on Sunday by the Moffatview police.

Orlando Pirates have meanwhile announced that they have suspended Zungu pending an investigation. “As this matter is currently in the hands of authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete,” the club said in a statement.