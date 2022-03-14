Are you ready to be a landlord?

Have you ever thought of wanting to be a landlord but did not know whether you are ready to become one?

No worries! Re/Max of Southern Africa has a list of things to consider to test if you are ready to be a landlord.

According to regional director and CEO of Re/Max of Southern Africa Adrian Goslett: “While generating income from a rental property is a great way to bolster personal wealth, it can also lead to some financial troubles if tenants are not properly vetted and expenses are not properly budgeted for.”

Therefore Re/Max to has come up with ways for investors to consider and help them decide whether they are ready to become a landlord.

Goslett says the first thing to consider is to ask yourself how much free time you have.

“Being a landlord can be a good way to earn additional income, but it can be big on time and sweat equity if you do not involve an agent to help manage the property on your behalf. In addition to selecting the right property, preparing the home for tenants, and finding reliable tenants, there will also be ongoing maintenance hassles and tenant challenges.

“Those with less time available should factor in the cost of involving a real estate professional to help manage the rental on your behalf,” says Goslett.

The second thing to consider is how much debt you are carrying.