News

Alleged Hawks' impostors who sought R300,000 bribe appear in court

14 March 2022 - 19:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Two alleged Hawks impostors who demanded R300,000 in exchange for destroying a docket appeared in court on Monday. Stock image
Two alleged Hawks impostors who demanded R300,000 in exchange for destroying a docket appeared in court on Monday. Stock image
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44/ File photo

Two men who allegedly pretended to be Hawks officials appeared at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Monday to face charges of extortion and corruption.

The case against Stanley Ewulu, 42, a Nigerian who lives in Sandton, and Peter Molomo, 38, from Pretoria West, was postponed until next Tuesday for further investigations and possible bail applications.

Ewulu will also be charged with being in the country illegally.  

It is alleged that the pair approached a complainant, introduced themselves as Hawks investigators from the Pretoria office, and demanded R300,000 to destroy a case docket that was opened against him.

They promised to hand over a vehicle that belonged to the complainant as well as his refugee documents that were confiscated by the Sunnyside police.

“The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks serious corruption investigators in Germiston and the pair was arrested on March 10 at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

TimesLIVE

Case of officials charged with ‘bribing’ prosecutor set down for trial in May

The case of suspended head of the Mpumalanga department of human settlements Kebone Masange and former acting director of public prosecutions in the ...
News
2 months ago

Jail time for Ekurhuleni metro cop who demanded R300 bribe

A former Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department constable has been jailed for six years after demanding cash from a motorist.
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...