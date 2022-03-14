AKA wins braai show battle over ownership rights

Rapper AKA has won the arbitration battle over The Braai Show against Makhuducom Media.

Born Kiernan Forbes, he took Makhuducom Media, a company that produces the show for SABC1, to Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) “to enforce his rights arising out of the partnership agreement concluded by the parties”.

Late last year, SABC wanted another season of The Braai Show and due to personal reasons AKA was unable to continue with hosting duties. Cake Media then appointed another rapper and his rival, Cassper Nyovest, to take on the hosting role.

In an award issued on Saturday, AFSA declared that partnership between two parties (Makhudu Media and AKA) was valid. AFSA further stated that the defendant (Makhuducom Media) was forthwith interdicted from breaching the partnership agreement between the parties.

The AFSA award read: “The defendant is in breach of the partnership agreement. The claimant has made out a case for a final interdict. The claimant is entitled to benefit from the fruits arising from and in relation to exploitation of jointly owned copyright. The claimant is entitled to the profits released in the exploitation of the jointly owned intellectual property.”

In his statement, AKA said AFSA confirmed what he has always been saying that The Braai Show was his.

“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my rights to my intellectual property. It is about the injustices that continue to befall us as creative industry and the violation of our trust by those we work with, who continue to exploit us.

"Thus I am happy that the arbitration proceeding have found in my favour that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement.

“Now that the arbitration proceedings have determined with finally that I own half of The Braai Show, I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those that sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property.”

Since The Braai Show is flighted on SABC platform, the channel will respond to the award. SABC said the channel was working on a response and will respond "as soon as possible".