NSFAS has rejected more than 280,000 funding applications, MPs told

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it has processed more than 1.5-million applications from prospective students.

Of those, 286,462 have been rejected and 56,063 are being processed. More than 1.2-million students have been provisionally accepted, while more than 40,000 students are awaiting exam results for the previous academic year.

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo made the revelation on Friday while giving a progress report to parliament's portfolio committee on higher education and innovation on the implementation of audit action plans from the auditor-general.

Of the rejected applications, 144,433 were those of new prospective students.

Nongogo took responsibility for the entity’s failure to process all applications.

“In terms of the status of funding, chairperson, we have processed about 1.5-million applications for all the people that wanted to access higher education,” he said.