News

WATCH | SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old Endurance shipwreck

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 09 March 2022 - 18:02

The search for the Endurance has captured the public imagination, not least because of its remote location and the dramatic events that befell the imperial trans-Antarctic expedition.

Sir Ernest Shackleton had attempted to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but failed after the Endurance became trapped in pack ice in 1915.

The wreck was found on March 5 at a depth of 3,008m, about 6.5km south of the position originally recorded when it was swallowed by ice more than a century ago, prompting one of history’s most dramatic rescue stories.

Cargo ship full of luxury cars sinks off Portugal's Azores

Lamborghinis, Porsches and Bentleys among the R6.1bn worth in lost cars
News
1 week ago

Passenger found alive on Greece-Italy ferry after blaze, 11 still missing

Fire fighters battling a blaze on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy discovered a survivor on the stern of the still burning vessel on Sunday, the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Kharkiv aftermath