'Sandton Tinder Swindler' gets R500,000 bail

A Johannesburg man dubbed “the Sandton Tinder Swindler” has been granted R500,000 bail.

Amon Monara, who is accused of theft, fraud and money laundering, made a formal bail application at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He is accused of swindling money from women he allegedly met through Tinder.

In an affidavit submitted to court to oppose Monara’s bail application, Lt-Col Sello Mohapelo, the investigating officer in the case, said the state had received a complaint from a woman who was a stakeholder manager at a public entity. She was in a relationship with Monara, a 43-year-old Ugandan national.

Monara allegedly made a business proposal to the woman, and claimed he needed money to start the business.

The woman, according to the investigating officer, told Monara she did not have the money.

After much persuasion, the woman borrowed money from two of her friends to fund the business Monara had proposed to start. She gave him a total of R3m — R1.7m of which was in cash, and R1.3m deposited into Monara’s account.