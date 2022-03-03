Ukraine puzzled by SA's 'abstain' vote at UN on 'Russian aggression'

The Ukrainian ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, said on Thursday she believed SA abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly's motion to reprimand Russia because it was obliged to for the support SA received from the Soviet Union during apartheid.

“We must understand that Russia, which took the legacy of the USSR, is strongly following the narrative of its importance in the countries of Southern Africa and, generally, in Africa in their struggle against colonialism and particularly apartheid in SA,” said Abravitova.

She made the comments during a Ukrainian and US briefing following SA's decision to abstain from the vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that SA justified its decision by saying the resolution “does not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation”.