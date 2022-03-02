News

Police open murder case after man shot from a car at Sandton mall

02 March 2022 - 19:37
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Occupants of a white VW Jetta shot dead a 45-year-old man at The Marc shopping mall in Sandton on Wednesday.
Occupants of a white VW Jetta shot dead a 45-year-old man at The Marc shopping mall in Sandton on Wednesday.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police in Sandton have opened a case of murder after the death of 45-year-old man on Wednesday.

“It is reported that the victim was shot by unknown occupants of a white VW Jetta at The Marc shopping mall in Sandton.

“The circumstances that led to this incident are unknown as police investigations continue,” police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said on Wednesday.

Police request anyone who may have information to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 .

It said all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

TimesLIVE

Multiple shootings near Durban’s Higginson highway

Paramedics responded to a multiple shooting incident near the N2 and Higginson highway in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
News
10 hours ago

Police open attempted murder case after another shooting at home of slain Absa fraud accused

East London police have opened a case of attempted murder after another shooting at the home of slain Absa fraud accused Xolela Masebeni.
News
1 day ago

Two cops linked to Rosettenville shooting

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing allegations that two suspects involved in the Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shooting ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?