Firefighters battle blaze started by an electrical spark on McGregor farm

Firefighters at the Cape winelands district municipality are fighting a blaze which started on a farm outside McGregor on Wednesday afternoon.

“The fire, which was allegedly caused by sparks from electric wires, is burning out of control. At this stage no damage to orchards has been reported but the fire is burning across natural veld,” the municipality’s fire services spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said.

She said the fire teams, assisted by two helicopters and three ground teams, are on Wednesday afternoon actively engaged in various firefighting activities, including the protection of structures.

