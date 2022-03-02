News

Durban University begins process to reopen three campuses

DUT says 'violent protests and criminal acts have subsided'

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 02 March 2022 - 17:48
A group of students recently spent the night outside the entrance of the Durban University of Technology.
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

The Durban University of Technology  (DUT) will on Thursday commence with a phased reopening of the three campuses that were temporarily closed as a result of student protests. 

DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the Steve Biko, Ritson and ML Sultan campuses were temporarily closed for just over two weeks, after “criminal and violent attacks on staff and university property”. 

“On Thursday, the three affected campuses will only be accessible to staff. The violent protests and criminal acts have since subsided, therefore the university recognises the need to commence with the back-to- campus teaching and learning plan that was shared with all students and staff on  February 2,” Khan said.

Khan said on Friday only those students who are writing supplementary or special examinations will be allowed  on campus. 

“Access for this specific group of approximately 120 students will be in line with the policy choices on vaccination that was approved by the DUT council last December and implemented since January 2022,” Khan said.

He said during the temporary closure of the three campuses over the past two weeks, the university was still operational as staff members from the three affected campuses were working remotely, so teaching and learning was continuing online.

Khan said the other four DUT campuses remained open and online student registration was under way.

Online registration for first-year students is continuing until Friday next week.

“Last week, DUT was granted an interim interdict by the high court, an order which offered the university protection against violent protest, damage to property and the intimidation of staff and students, amongst other stipulations. The interim court interdict remains firmly in place. 

“Later this week, the university will convene a meeting to determine a way forward regarding the implementation of the back-to-campus teaching and learning plan for 2022,” he said.

