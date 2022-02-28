Santaco activates safety plan after murder of two taxi drivers

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane has activated a “peace force” team to monitor the Bosman and Jerusalem ranks at Marabastad after two taxi drivers were gunned down in Gauteng.

The taxi drivers, belonging to the Santaco-affiliated Johannesburg, Pretoria, Mabopane Transport taxi association (JPM), were gunned down in full view of passengers in separate shootings on Friday morning and evening while travelling between Joburg and Pretoria.

Santaco spokesperson Macdonald Makata said though the attacks took place at the MTN taxi rank in Joburg, Johannesburg, they will be focusing on the two hotspots in Tshwane.

“We will be focusing on these two spots for now because we have addressed the other areas and it has been quiet since. I think visibility will also help put out the flames.

“Though the incident happened in Joburg, it is our association, the association is affiliated to Santaco Tshwane, so it is only right for us to come and support the executive and hear what causes these killings.

“These faceless killers ... why are they so happy killing people?” he asked.