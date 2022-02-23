University of Free State students arrested for disrupting classes

A group of students at the University of the Free State was arrested for disrupting classes on Wednesday in protest over a response to a memorandum they handed over to the institution.

The university said the students blocked some of the entrance gates to the Bloemfontein campus.

The gates were cleared by members of the university’s protection services and traffic could continue to enter and exit the campus.

“Sporadic disruptions of classes occurred during the course of the day, with several students being arrested by police for disruption of classes, which is a contravention of the interdict,” said university spokesperson Lacea Loader.

Loader said the university had received a memorandum from the QwaQwa campus’ student representative council.

“The QwaQwa campus was temporarily closed yesterday (Tuesday), after violent protests this week; the date for the reopening of the campus will be communicated in due course.

“Today’s disruptive behaviour by the group of students on the Bloemfontein campus is condemned and will not be tolerated,” Loader said.

She said the university management had on numerous occasions met student representatives on both campuses.

“However, the responses given and the concessions made by the university were not accepted by the student leadership of the Bloemfontein campus CSCR, in particular, with more demands being made.”

Concessions made during the engagements include:

Allowing students who have previously registered for foundation programmes and those who have continued with mainstream programmes to register without the prerequisite of a first payment. The provision was granted to students who applied with the N+ rule and whose respective foundation programmes are included in the department of higher education & training-funded list.

Permitting students with outstanding debt of up to R25,000 and who await NSFAS funding to register provisionally; and

The university also allowed conditional registration for first-time entering students, giving those who have applied for NSFAS funding until February 28 to finalise their registration. First-time entering students, both residential and non-residential, could register conditionally, provided that they pay R500.

“Demands in the two memoranda received from the CSRCs on the Bloemfontein and QwaQwa campuses included matters such as private accommodation, emergency accommodation, catch-up plans for students who have not yet registered, a registration threshold increase to R30,000, NSFAS allowances, and the extension of registration for international students without study permits. The Bloemfontein campus CSRC did not accept the university’s responses to the memorandum,” said Loader.

She said the university management would continue engaging with the SRC.

“The situation on the Bloemfontein campus is closely monitored. Protection services are on high alert and continue to work closely with the SAPS to ensure stability on the campus.”

TimesLIVE