News

State capture commission gets yet another deadline extension

23 February 2022 - 16:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Pretoria high court has granted the state capture commission an extension of its term from February 28 to April 30. This will allow it to release the last part of its report.
The Pretoria high court has granted the state capture commission an extension of its term from February 28 to April 30. This will allow it to release the last part of its report.
Image: Karen Moolman

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday granted an extension of the term of the state capture commission, from February 28 to April 30.

The high court also granted an extension sought by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the time for him to act on the commission's report and recommendations. His deadline extension is four months from April 30.

The commission last week sought the extension so that it had sufficient and reasonable time to deliver the final part of its report. So far, two parts have been submitted to the president.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In a statement last week, the commission said that if the extension was granted, the commission would submit the balance of its report either at the end of April, or a part of it at the end of March and the final part at the end of April.

The commission, in its application for the extension, said the two released parts address the first six of a total of 20 topics to be addressed in all three reports.

The affidavit states the final part will deal with the rest of the topics and will include a summary of the whole report. 

The third part is expected to run to 1,500 pages.

TimesLIVE

State capture inquiry seeks more time to deliver part 4 of graft report

The state capture inquiry says it will approach the Pretoria high court to ask for a two-month extension to release the last part of its report.
News
5 days ago

Raymond Zondo seemed out of touch with the judiciary, says expert

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was consumed by the commission of inquiry into state capture and seemed out of touch with issues affecting the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...
Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...