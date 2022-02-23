State capture commission gets yet another deadline extension

The high court in Pretoria on Wednesday granted an extension of the term of the state capture commission, from February 28 to April 30.

The high court also granted an extension sought by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the time for him to act on the commission's report and recommendations. His deadline extension is four months from April 30.

The commission last week sought the extension so that it had sufficient and reasonable time to deliver the final part of its report. So far, two parts have been submitted to the president.