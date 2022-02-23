State agency Sita and Post Office owe millions to hundreds of suppliers

The State IT Agency (Sita) and the SA Post Office (Sapo) are the leading culprits among entities under the department of communications and digital technologies when it comes to failing to pay suppliers on time.

Between them, the two entities, which have been rocked by instability in recent years, owe more than half-a-billion rand to more than 400 suppliers.

Of these service providers, 152 have had their invoices gathering dust at Sapo and Sita offices for no less than four months.

The information is contained in a question for written reply directed at minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni by DA MP Hendrik Krüger.

In the reply, Ntshavheni says the department owes no suppliers but entities under the department owe a combined R700m to 751 service providers.

On monies owed, Sapo leads the charts with invoices totalling R485m to 196 suppliers, followed by Sita which owed 210 services providers R210m.