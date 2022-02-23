Defence union threatens action over 'unacceptable' conditions at air force HQ

The SA National Defence Union (Sandu) has urged the top management of the defence force (SANDF) to fix the dilapidated infrastructure at air force headquarters in Pretoria, or face legal action.

In a statement on Wednesday, secretary Pikkie Greeff said the working conditions at the building were “unacceptable”.

“It is with utmost concern that Sandu has been informed of the dilapidated conditions plaguing the SA Air Force HQ building,” he said.

According to the union, for the past two weeks hundreds of air force personnel have suffered because the building's air-conditioning system had broken down, resulting in personnel having to work in offices at temperatures of 34°C.

Other problems include:

no permanent supply of running water to the building, resulting in alternative sources of water having to be pumped into the building’s plumbing system;

the escalator system has been broken for almost three years; and

the elevators have been broken for an extended period.

The union says several hundred staff members are subjected to unbearable working conditions in the multistorey building, with the only management solution being to send most staff home by lunch time daily, with only the bare minimum staff remaining in the unbearable conditions.