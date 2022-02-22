News

SA records 2,334 Covid-19 cases, 64 deaths in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 22 February 2022 - 19:18
There have been 98,868 Covid-19 deaths and 3,662,032 confirmed infections recorded across SA to date. Stock photo.
There have been 98,868 Covid-19 deaths and 3,662,032 confirmed infections recorded across SA to date. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/recstockfootage

SA recorded 2,334 new Covid-19 cases and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 906 were in Gauteng, 359 in KwaZulu-Natal and 353 in the Western Cape.

The NICD reported that of the 64 deaths recorded, one occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The remainder were captured as part of an ongoing audit.

This means that there have been 98,868 deaths and 3,662,032 confirmed infections recorded across SA to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 73 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,141 people are now being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

R350 social relief of distress grant has cost taxpayers R45bn since start of Covid-19

It has cost taxpayers R45bn to pay out the R350 social relief of distress grant to about 10.5-million South Africans affected by the Covid-19 ...
News
5 days ago

R200 voucher incentive resulted in 15% increase in vaccinations for people over 50: Health department

Programme well received in poorer communities.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime