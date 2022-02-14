Shisa nyama pioneer Mcineka passes on

Owner of Soweto’s first shisa nyama owners, Panyaza Mcineka, has died.

Mcineka, also a former journalist, died on Monday morning following a long illness. He was 69.

Confirming his death, his son Siyabonga Mcineka told SowetanLIVE that his father used to be a calm businessman who only panicked when he saw the fridges running out of meat.

“He was very passionate about his shisa nyama business. Unfortunately he had to stop managing the business in 2016 due to the illness,” he said.

Mcineka started his shisa nyama in 2003 at Rockville, Soweto, after retiring from City Press as a photo journalist.

The eatery became such a hit among party-goers that it also attracted international tourists.

Mcineka later moved the eatery to 707 in Jabavu, where it attracted more revelers.​

Popular DJs like Black Coffee and Vinny da Vinci are some of those who entertained patrons at the once popular shisa nyama.

Mcineka once explained to this reporter that he had to move his business from Rockville to Jabavu after struggling to secure a liquor licence.

This was why he had to partner with 707, as the owner had a liquor licence, and Panyaza supplied braaied meat, salads and pap to patrons.

Siyabonga, who helped his father run the business, said he would forever be grateful to his father for teaching him how to run a business.

“My father was very committed. He raised us very well as his sons,” he said.

“Unfortunately, when my father fell ill his business also suffered and never ran like when he was in charge. Covid-19 also played a negative role in the business. My wish is to continue with his legacy by running a shisa nyama that will be named after him.”

He said the family would revel funeral details at a later stage.

Mcineka leaves behind his wife, two sons and four grandchildren.