Ramaphosa responds to Scopa over use of public money in ANC politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's responded to questions from parliament's public accounts committee (Scopa) regarding his alleged knowledge of the use of public money in ANC campaigns.

Ramaphosa on Friday confirmed that he signed off a letter this week responding to Scopa's questions stemming from a complaint by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks over allegations that Ramaphosa was aware of the abuse of public funds in the governing party's political campaigns, but did nothing to stop it.

Dirks cited a recording in which Ramaphosa can allegedly be heard telling an ANC NEC meeting about the use of government funds to sponsor ANC political battles.

Scopa gave Ramaphosa 10 days to respond to its questions.