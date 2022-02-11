ANC members want Ramaphosa to stay as president: Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says members of the ruling party want President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure a second term.

Whether Ramaphosa will avail himself to take up the task is a different question, Mashatile told the Progressive Business Forum in Cape Town on Friday.

Mashatile was speaking to business at an ANC organised event after the state of the nation address on Thursday.

He sang Ramaphosa’s praises, saying, among other things, he had tackled corruption head-on and pushed for the appointment of capable and skilled people towards establishing good governance.

This comes as the ANC moves closer to its elective conference in December, where the party will install new leadership.

Though he has not said whether he will be available, it is expected Ramaphosa will stand for another term.

“Members of the ANC feel strongly the president should make himself available for another term to be able to continue with this programme of tackling corruption,” Mashatile said.