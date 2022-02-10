News

LISTEN | President’s state of the nation address doesn’t 'cross the Rubicon'

By TImesLIVE - 10 February 2022 - 22:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the 2022 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Image: Jaco Marais
Image: Jaco Marais

The overwhelming call from South Africans when President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium to deliver his 2022 state of the nation address from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night was for clear and decisive action.

However, Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says while there were encouraging bright spots throughout the address, the president didn’t quite manage to cross the Rubicon.

Listen here: 

State of disaster to end 'soon': Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the government's intentions to end the national state of disaster.
Ramaphosa receives mixed reactions from villagers

While President Cyril Ramaphosa received cheers in Thakgalane Extension 1 for the completion of a 40km road, residents of nearby village, Thakgalane ...
