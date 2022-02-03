News

Murderer will sit for 25 years for killing two cops and his accomplice in 2019

03 February 2022 - 21:49
A KwaZulu-Natal man was handed an effective 25-year sentence for killing two policemen and his accomplice. File photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal man was handed an effective 25-year sentence for killing two policemen and his accomplice. File photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

A man has received a 25-year sentence for killing two policemen and his accomplice in KwaZulu-Natal in 2019.

Nkanyiso Nzama, 30, was sentenced at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday for killing Const Thandoluhle Mhlongo and Mazwi Zuke in Kranskop.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime (Hawks), Mhlongo and Zuke were at Kranskop CBD on March 15 2019, when they were shot at by Nzima, who was driving past in a white Mercedes-Benz.

Mhlongo died at the scene. Zuke and other two victims were taken to hospital, where Zuke died on arrival.

According to a statement by the Hawks on Thursday evening, a 9mm pistol was found at the scene. The getaway vehicle was found later, burning at the Mizpah area in the uMzinyathi district municipality.

Two bodies were also found with gunshot wounds not far from the burning vehicle.

“A case of double murder and attempted murder was reported at Kranskop police station and Hawks members from Durban serious organised crime investigation attended the crime scene.

“Members worked tirelessly and collected all necessary evidence and within a week Nzama and his accomplice were arrested. His bail was successfully opposed and he was in custody until he was sentenced [on Wednesday].”

Nzama was given 25 years for Mhlongo's murder and another 25 years for Zuke's. He was given a further 15 years for the murder of his second accomplice, and seven years' imprisonment for each count of attempted murder.

Further to that, Nzima was given seven years' imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and five years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

His sentences will run concurrently.

TimesLIVE

KZN prosecutor dies in hail of bullets outside Umlazi court

A regional court prosecutor from Pietermaritzburg died in a hail of bullets outside the Umlazi magistrate's court, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Retired crime intelligence cop 'died by strangulation': wife and son on trial for murder

Retired crime intelligence officer Maj-Gen Thekiso Mogoerane, found dead in his car in 2018, was killed by strangulation, a senior forensic ...
News
3 months ago

Rapist cop who headed sexual offences unit dies before hearing his fate

A disgraced police captain from the Free State who was found guilty of a string of charges including rape and sexual assault has died before being ...
News
1 month ago

Policeman dies in shoot-out with robbery suspects in Cape Town

A 48-year-old police sergeant was shot dead and his colleague wounded during a shoot-out with a gang of robbers in Cape Town on Friday.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman chief justice says SCA Judge President ...