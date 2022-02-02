SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe accuses sacked news boss of deliberately lying about him

SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe has accused sacked editor in chief and head of news Phathiwe Magopeni of having deliberately lied about him in her grievance against him.

Magopeni was fired by the public broadcaster late last month after a disciplinary hearing relating to an airing of a Special Assignment episode which had been interdicted and should not have been aired.

She had filed a grievance against Mxakwe, where she raised several issues including abuse of power, alleged editorial interference and attempts to have her removed from her job.

In a 32-page reply, Mxakwe dismissed the grievances by Magopeni.

“At the outset, I must stress that the grievance is riddled with factual inaccuracies, deliberate distortions of known facts, allegations deliberately made out of context and blatant lies, with the sole purpose to avoid accountability on the part of the complainant, and to tarnish my reputation.

“[It] is made in bad faith. The complainant refuses to accept responsibility for her actions and/or omissions, does not comprehend her accountability obligations and would blame everyone, any policy and anything, but herself. This is corroborated by advocate Nazeer Cassim’s disciplinary hearing report referred and attached to this response letter,” said Mxakwe.

He further slammed Magopeni filing the grievance only after the company had taken steps against her.