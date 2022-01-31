Zuma a victim of 'cooked-up prosecution because of political manipulation'

Evidence of political manipulation in the decision to charge Jacob Zuma should have been properly tested through oral evidence and not just “swept under the carpet”.

This was the submission of one of Zuma’s advocates, ​​Thabani Masuku, in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday where judge Piet Koen is hearing argument by the legal team. They maintain that Koen should grant them leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal to consider Zuma's allegations of prosecutorial bias.

When he pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering relating to the arms deal at the start of his trial last year, Zuma raised a “special plea” saying lead prosecutor Billy Downer had no “title” to prosecute him.

This was because Downer was allegedly biased and was guilty of misconduct. As such Zuma would not get a fair trial.

But Koen ruled against him, essentially saying fair trial issues could be raised during the trial itself.

He took a “narrow” approach to the issue of “title”, interpreting it as having legal standing to act against Zuma as the prosecutor and did not, as Zuma’s lawyers contended, involve issues of good standing.