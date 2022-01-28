Labour groupings warn against firing workers for refusing Covid-19 shot

Three big labour organisations have cautioned employers against taking a hard line with employees who refuse to take the Covid-19 jab.

This after an employee at Goldrush Group who was fired after she failed to comply with the company's mandatory vaccination policy lost her bid to have the decision overturned by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

The CCMA dismissed the employee’s case in which she argued that she refused to take the shot because of her constitutional right to bodily integrity.

Cosatu, Fedusa and Nactu say this approach will worsen already high unemployment in the country.

Employers, the trio said in a joint statement, should rather educate and persuade workers who are reluctant to vaccinate.

“Organised labour believes that dismissal of any worker must be avoided at all costs. Workers have families that they are responsible for. We have an unemployment rate of 46% that is rising daily. Sending any worker into the unemployment queue is to condemn their families to poverty,” the statement read.