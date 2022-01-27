Tshwane votes against implementing wage hikes for council workers

The city of Tshwane on Thursday decided against implementing an increase for its workers, citing financial difficulties.

During a heated council meeting, marred by several interruptions, the majority of the councillors decided against implementing the salary hike agreed to at the bargaining council last year.

Mayoral committee member for corporate and shared services, Kingsley Wakelin, had presented a report asking the council to approve a deviation from implementing the pay hikes.

Plans by the ANC and EFF to thwart the move fell short after the council majority of the coalition government, led by the DA, voted against continuing with the pay increases.

The coalition defeated an amendment brought by the EFF and the ANC, managing 107 votes against 102.

This means the city will now apply to the National Bargaining Council to ask for permission to deviate from implementing the pay hikes.

The wage agreement, which was announced by the South African Local Government Association last year, said all municipal employees would receive a 3.5% increase with effect from July 1, 2021.

Salga had further announced salary adjustments every year, with a one-off non-pensionable cash allowance. The agreement covers three years.

“Salga has made provision for submission for exclusion,” said Wakelin.