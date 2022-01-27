News

LISTEN | Public universities will admit only 200,000 first-year students in 2022

27 January 2022 - 15:17
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Students at the University of Johannesburg. File image.
ED_291848 Students at the University of Johannesburg. File image.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Only 200,000 first-year students will be admitted to public SA universities this year — less than a quarter of the applications received.

Listen:

Thandi Lewin, acting deputy director-general for university education at the department of higher education & training, says the demand for higher education is growing.

Earlier this week, the Sunday Times reported that universities received more than a million applications for this year. That is for the 26 public universities in the country.

The department opened the central application clearing house (CACH) service to allow students who have not been admitted to university to find suitable spaces at tertiary institutions. Students struggling to find space can:

  • WhatsApp: text "Hello" to 078-776-8660;
  • visit CACH's online portal;
  • USSD: *134*225#; or
  • contact the call centre: 0860-690-722.

TimesLIVE

Mixed views on vaccine mandates at varsities

University students in Johannesburg have expressed mixed views on the vaccine mandates which will come into effect in some of the top public ...
News
1 day ago

Students given deadlines for full vaccination

As universities gear up for a full return to campus for students for the first time in nearly two years of hybrid and remote learning, mandatory ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...