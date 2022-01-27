LISTEN | Public universities will admit only 200,000 first-year students in 2022

Thandi Lewin, acting deputy director-general for university education at the department of higher education & training, says the demand for higher education is growing.

Earlier this week, the Sunday Times reported that universities received more than a million applications for this year. That is for the 26 public universities in the country.

The department opened the central application clearing house (CACH) service to allow students who have not been admitted to university to find suitable spaces at tertiary institutions. Students struggling to find space can:

WhatsApp: text "Hello" to 078-776-8660;

visit CACH's online portal;

USSD: *134*225#; or

contact the call centre: 0860-690-722.

TimesLIVE