Partial media blackout on Pule murder case as Ntuthuko Shoba pleads not guilty

The Gauteng high court has imposed a partial media blackout in the trial of Ntuthuko Shoba, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

While Shoba’s lawyer Norman Makhubele said his client had no issues with his case being followed by the press, he expressed concern at prejudice that may arise due to the proceedings being streamed in real time.

He was concerned about witnesses having access to information arising in court before them taking the stand.

Makhubele said the presence of the media was shown to be disruptive after state witness Muzikayise Malephane spoke to the media before proceedings.

While prosecutor Faghre Mohamed earlier said he had no objections to the media’s coverage of the case, he told the court he would change his stance if live-streaming of proceedings could lead to Shoba having grounds to appeal whatever verdict is eventually handed down.