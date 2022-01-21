Massive swell rips apart famous Cape Town shipwreck

Massive waves on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard this week blasted apart one of Cape Town’s famous shipwrecks that has sat on the rocks near Oudekraal for 45 years.

The waves, generated by a powerful storm that scraped past the Cape peninsula on Tuesday, broke off a large chunk of the Antipolis, which has been a Cape Town coastal landmark since it washed ashore while under tow in 1977.

The SA Heritage Resources Agency on Friday cautioned the public not to climb on the wreck or dive near where it washed ashore, close to the Twelve Apostles Hotel.

“The wreckage is very unstable,” the agency's maritime and underwater cultural heritage division said in a Facebook post.