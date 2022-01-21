'First they ignore you, then they copy you' — Mashaba throws 'shade' at EFF
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has suggested the EFF “copied" him with their oversight visits conducted this week to assess the employment ratio of South Africans to foreign nationals in the hospitality sector.
Mashaba has often criticised the government for its alleged failure to tackle undocumented foreign nationals.
He said his views were not only ignored but were also challenged.
“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you ... then they copy you. Some politicians in this country,” he tweeted.
Many saw the tweet as “shade” at the EFF, with one Twitter user saying Mashaba should not compare himself with the red berets as he was all talk and no action.
Mashaba responded by sharing an oversight visit to businesses by MMC of community safety in Ekurhuleni and ActionSA member Tlhogi Moseki.
He also took aim at Malema, claiming his restaurant visits were a spectacle.
“I don't need to be on the ground creating spectacles for votes that won't bring any lasting change! ActionSA has representatives within governments working to fix these issues,” said Mashaba.
In the lead-up to the local government elections last year, Mashaba said he would tackle the issue of illegal immigrants if elected for a second time as Joburg mayor.
“I will not shy away from challenging unlawful immigration which brings challenges to the management of our cities and the availability of our limited resources,” he said.
Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema visited restaurants in Midrand, Gauteng, in response to an outcry from South Africans who said they were losing employment opportunities to foreign nationals.
He visited Kream, Ponta and Doppio Zero restaurants.
Malema said the EFF was not against foreign nationals getting jobs in SA but called on business owners to give locals preference.
“Ours is to ensure the rights of workers are protected and South Africans are given priority when it comes to employment. But that does not mean our Zimbabwean, Lesotho, Eswatini and fellow African brothers and sisters should not be employed.
“We want Zimbabweans to work in SA. It is their home. They should make no apologies about hiring Zimbabweans or any other African brother or sister. In doing so, they must be considerate that there are locals who must at all times be given preference,” said Malema.
