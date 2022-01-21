News

ANC-controlled council fails to choose mayor three months after elections

Branches reject party’s choice, causing stalemate

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 21 January 2022 - 15:31
Internal ANC dynamics led to the disruption of the council meeting scheduled to elect a mayor in a KwaZulu-Natal municipality. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

ANC national officials will have to intervene in a stalemate at the Ray Nkonyeni municipality on the KZN south coast, where party disputes have led to failure to elect a mayor, deputy and chief whip since the local government elections last November. 

This was the decision of the ANC national working committee (NWC) tabled at the party's national executive committee meeting on Thursday. 

“The NWC noted with grave concern that, despite having an overwhelming ANC majority, the Ray Nkonyeni local municipality has not elected a mayor since the local government elections on November 1 2021,” a NWC report noted.

The NWC attributed this to internal ANC dynamics that led to the disruption of the council meeting scheduled to elect a mayor. 

“The national officials received a report from KwaZulu-Natal officials regarding the situation. It was agreed national officials would take the lead in constituting a panel to interview the six potential mayor candidates,” it concluded. 

The municipality, based in Port Shepstone, has elected only a speaker since the elections last year.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said disputes emanated from disagreements with the provincial leadership on who should be mayor. 

“The last council meeting to elect a mayor, deputy and chief whip scheduled for December 23 was adjourned after most ANC councillors did not pitch. 

“Most councillors and ANC structures are against mayoral candidate Sibusiso Godfrey Shange, who received an endorsement for the position from the province. Councillors want Isaac Mqadi,” Ntombela said. 

He said out of 36 ANC branches under the municipality, 30 rejected the mayoral candidate endorsed by the province.

