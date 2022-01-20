ANC establishes renewal commission to draft 10-year plan for party, country

The ANC is set to establish a 10-member renewal commission which will be tasked with developing a road map for the party towards its 120th anniversary in 2032.

The commission is expected to be established by the end of the month.

At its national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which started on Thursday morning, the NEC heard that some of the renewal commission's key objectives would be the development of a "Vision 2032", which will describe the desired state of the ANC and the country in 10 years’ time.

The commission has to produce a report which will be presented to the party's policy conference — scheduled for June or July for discussion — before it is adopted at its national conference in December, reads a party document.

The renewal commission will also be tasked with engaging all ANC structures and cadres in discussions on the movement's priorities and tasks for the decade ahead and to encourage broader social formations, starting with ANC alliance partners, to contribute to a debate on the role of the ANC in the fundamental transformation of society.