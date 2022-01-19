Results of two IEB candidates blocked over irregularities

The results of two candidates who sat for the matric examination administered by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) will be blocked after they were implicated in irregularities.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the council had noted that, apart from some irregularities identified during the writing of examinations, there were no systemic irregularities reported that might have compromised the credibility and integrity of the exams. The results were released on Wednesday.

Rakometsi said the IEB is required to nullify the results of any candidate implicated in exam irregularities and address the directives for compliance and improvement highlighted in the Quality Assurance of Assessment report.

“IEB has to submit an improvement plan by March 15,” he said.