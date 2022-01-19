From learning difficulties to a university exemption matric pass

A matriculant who had learning difficulties because of dyslexia has hailed the education and support he received from his school as “the key I needed to unlock the next chapter of my life”.

Jethro Levy of Johannesburg's King David High School participated in the educational support programme offered by the school. Levy was overjoyed at how he fared in the exams, obtaining a university exemption pass.

“I’m a bit dyslexic and I had a challenge in reading and writing or even grasping concepts. I started in the educational support group when I wasn’t coping and was struggling academically.”

Levy was beaming with pride as he spoke of going to university. “I’m planning to study in Australia,” he said.

Levy had been a pupil at King David since nursery school and said he does not believe he would have achieved his goal at any other school.

Educational psychologist Caryn Horowitz told TimesLIVE the programme aims to support pupils with learning or emotional problems.

Many of the pupils they take in come from remedial schools. From psychologists to language therapists, the programme pulls out all the stops to ensure pupils are equipped with whatever they need to complete their education.

“There’s huge confidence in knowing that they’ve passed.”

She said where a pupil was not academically strong, they found other strengths the pupil had worth highlighting, such as cultural and sporting activities.

The entire support group of matriculants at the school passed the 2021 exams, with one of them obtaining six distinctions and another obtaining five.

“They were told they would never matriculate and in the end they all did so brilliantly,” the school said.

TimesLIVE