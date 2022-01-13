WATCH | From Jozi to Mams, parents sing blues at district offices

Disgruntled parents who have been queuing outside the Gauteng education department district offices in Johannesburg since the beginning of the week say the situation has forced them to abscond from work.

On Thursday, dozens of parents stood in long queues outside the district offices in Morningside, Sandton, looking to find space for their children who will be starting grade 8.

Several parents that Sowetan spoke to said they had been at the Morningside district offices since Tuesday and they were not assisted.

They keep going back.

Many of the parents in the queue were standing under umbrellas while others were seated on logs of wood and others sitting on the ground on top of blankets.

Lucia Matsheke, 39, said she came to the offices on Tuesday and was told to make use of the late online application process.

‘’I stood in the queue from 5am until 2pm. When my turn came to be assisted, I was told to apply online. I went home and applied online but I did not find the school that I want,” said Matsheke.