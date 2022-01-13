City of Joburg's first council meeting adjourned after chaos

The City of Johannesburg's first council meeting has been adjourned to Tuesday after the meeting descended into chaos over how to vote for the chair of chairs.

COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele and the EFF's Nonhlanhla Radebe were both nominated for the positions.

What started as a peaceful meeting turned chaotic when councillors could not agree on how to vote for the two nominees.

One group in the council chamber called for a vote by secret ballot while the other group wanted to vote by a show of hands.

ANC councillors clashed with members of the DA as the ANC wanted the vote for the chair of chairs to be done by secret ballot.