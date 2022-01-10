News

Covid-19 stats reveal 8,783 patients are hospitalised in SA

By TIMESLIVE - 10 January 2022 - 19:49
A snapshot of the latest Covid-19 update by the NICD on Monday.
Image: NICD

Limpopo accounted for only 2% of the 2,409 new Covid-19 cases reported in SA on Monday by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Gauteng was on the opposite end of the scale, recording the most cases (34%) followed by the Western Cape (23%) and KwaZulu-Natal (21%).

“Today the institute reports 2,409 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in SA, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,528,463. This increase represents a 14% positivity rate,” said the NICD.

A further 77 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing total fatalities to date to 92,530.

“There has been an increase of 177 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”

There are 8,783 patients now being treated in private and public hospitals.

TimesLIVE

