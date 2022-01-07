News

Almost all Gauteng Grade 1 and 8 online applicants have been placed

07 January 2022 - 19:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Gauteng education department says it is left with the task of ensuring that 1,465 applicants in Gauteng schools who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course. The department says 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online admissions applicants have been successfully placed.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The Gauteng education department announced on Friday that 276,564 Grade 1 and 8 online applicants have been successfully placed.

 The department said it had also identified more than 17,000 applicants who did not submit all the necessary supporting documents to their applied schools or upload them on the system during the allocated period.

 It said these are deemed unsuccessful applications.

 “However, the system is open for them to upload and choose available schools,” the department said in a statement.

The department said officials were now implementing means of providing the necessary support to schools to ensure that the 1,465 applicants who remain unplaced are accommodated in due course.

 The department said it is investing in more classrooms to deal with placements in high-pressure districts.

“We have transferred over R240m to schools for the construction of classrooms. These funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools,” the department said.

 TimesLIVE

