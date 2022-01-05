Swarms of brown locusts seen in parts of the Northern Cape

Agri Northern Cape Risk Management's Janine Möller said on Wednesday a large part of the Northern Cape has been affected.

“There are big flying swarms in the southeast of the Northern Cape,” Möller said.

In November, the Northern Cape agriculture department announced the first brown locust outbreak in the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme districts.

At the time, the department said it was expecting more outbreaks in other districts.

TimesLIVE