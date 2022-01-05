News

Swarms of brown locusts seen in parts of the Northern Cape

By Staff Reporter - 05 January 2022 - 21:34
Brown locust swarms were seen in parts of the Northern Cape on Wednesday. File picture.
Image: Tatiana Zherebtsova/123rf

Large swarms of brown locusts could be seen in a number areas in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

The province had been expecting huge swarms during the rainy season towards the end last year, and Agri Northern Cape  said late last year that farmers had been ready for the pests and are not expecting a disaster.

Agri Northern Cape Risk Management's Janine Möller said on Wednesday a large part of the Northern Cape has been affected.

“There are big flying swarms in the southeast of the Northern Cape,” Möller said.

In November, the Northern Cape agriculture department announced the first brown locust outbreak in the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme districts.

At the time, the department said it was expecting more outbreaks in other districts.

TimesLIVE

